Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored as Lille moved into third in the Ligue 1 table with a 2-0 victory over Strasbourg on Wednesday, while Lyon were held by Brest.Last season’s runners-up Lille have now won all four of their home league games this term and sit two points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the champions’ match with Reims.Angers remain a surprise second, behind PSG on goal difference, after Rachid Alioui’s late double grabbed Stephane Moulin’s side a 2-0 win at Toulouse.The 20-year-old Osimhen put Christophe Galtier’s Lille into a 43rd-minute lead at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy by lashing home after some slack Strasbourg defending to net his sixth goal in seven games this season.The three points were secured 19 minutes into the second half as Osimhen turned provider for former Chelsea and Marseille forward Loic Remy to slide in his first goal of the campaign.Elsewhere, Lyon saw their winless streak extended to six matches in all competitions with a 2-2 draw at promoted Brest.Moussa Dembele moved joint-top of the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts on six strikes with Osimhen by giving Lyon a 28th-minute advantage, but Yoann Court equalised for Brest less than 60 seconds later.Maxwel Cornet appeared to have eased some of the pressure on Lyon coach Sylvinho by netting in the 69th minute, but Court completed his double to snatch Brest a point with five minutes remaining.Lyon, widely considered PSG’s likeliest title challengers ahead of this season, slipped to 10th, already six points off the pace.(AFP)