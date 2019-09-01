Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier, has heaped praises on Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, following his impressive performances since he joined the Ligue 1 outfit for a fee around £15m.The Nigeria international, who has scored four goals in three games, has been in fine form and currently leads the scoring chart in France’s topflight league.Osimhen’s arrival has helped the Les Dogues faithful forget about the departure of their key man for last season, Nicolas Pepe who joined Arsenal for £72m last summer.Galtier has been particularly impressed with the 20-year-old Nigerian, who they spent so much time monitoring before eventually securing his services and could not hide his delight during a press conference on Saturday.“Osimhen has the qualities necessary and indispensable for today’s football, and he also has the qualities of olden days strikers. Against Saint Etienne, he was ubiquitous in the area,” Galtier said ahead of the club’s next league game.Lille travel next to the StadeAugusteDelaune, where they face Reims in their next Ligue 1 game on Sunday (today).