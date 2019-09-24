Opposition lawmakers have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after the supreme court ruled that the suspension of parliament was unlawful. Opposition lawmakers have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after the supreme court ruled that the suspension of parliament was unlawful.





In its ruling on Tuesday, the supreme court held that the prime minister should not have asked the Queen to suspend parliament until October 14.





In a tweet, Joanna Cherry, Scottish National Party lawmaker, who led a successful challenge to the suspension in Scotland, expressed delight at the jugdement of the supreme court and called for the resignation of the prime minister.





“Delighted that @UKSupremeCourt have followed Scottish court & found that @BorisJohnson acted unlawfully,” Cherry tweeted.

“Parliament must resume immediately & he must resign.”

Jeremy Corbyn, opposition labour party leader, also called on Johnson to “consider his position” and become Britain’s “shortest-serving prime minister”.





Speaking at a Labour conference, Corbyn demanded the immediate recall of parliament.





“The court has announced its decision and it shows that the prime minister has acted wrongly in shutting down parliament,” Corbyn said.





“It demonstrates contempt for democracy and abuse of power by him and the supreme court, therefore, passes the baton to the speaker to recall parliament and I will be in touch immediately to demand parliament is recalled so that we can question the prime minister.





“Demands that he obeys the law that has been passed by parliament and recognised by our parliament elected by our people to hold our government to account.





“We won’t bypass democracy.





“And I invite Boris Johnson in the historic word to consider his position and become the shortest-serving prime minister that has ever been.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday