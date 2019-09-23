



Following the death of Lagos State first-class monarch, Idowu Abiodun Oniru, the popular Oniru market has been shut.





The market is located within the precinct of the Oniru Palace.





A shop owner, Precious, confirmed the development this Monday night.





“The Palace has asked us not to open tomorrow (Tuesday). We don’t know if the closure will be extended,” she said.

Our correspondent gathered that some traditional rites, usually carried out after the passing of a Yoruba king, have kicked off.





Oba Oniru, 82, passed away earlier in the day in Lagos after a brief illness.





Under his reign, Iru land, the host of the a highbrow Oniru and Victoria Island, became a mega location with investments and buildings worth hundreds of billions of naira.





Meanwhile, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the demise.

