 October 1st: Army urges calm on Independence Day | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » October 1st: Army urges calm on Independence Day

11:09 AM 1
A+ A-

The Nigerian Army Guards Brigade has urged the public not to panic over movement for firing of field artillery guns during the 2019 Independence Anniversary Parade.

The Army gave the assurance in a statement by Capt. Haruna Tagwai, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, on Saturday in Abuja.

Tagwai said the 59th Independence Day Anniversary Parade was scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

“As part of the ceremonial activities for the anniversary, there would also be traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute during the occasion.


“Members of the public especially those living within Asokoro, Maitama and its environs are hereby alerted.

“They are urged not to panic on hearing sound of firing of weapons during the aforementioned period,” he said.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. AnonymousSeptember 29, 2019 at 12:58 PM

    What exactly are we celeberating...Shiiooor

    ReplyDelete

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top