



Dele Momodu, media mogul and entrepreneur, has reacted to the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.





Momodu insisted that such act won’t have occurred during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





He pointed out that the renewed attack was because Nigeria has become too soft on the continent of Africa.





In a tweet, Momodu wrote: “No African country would have tried this nonsense with EBORA OWU PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO… Nigeria has become too soft on the continent.”





A video had surfaced online of South Africans attacking some Nigerians and foreigners in their country.





Confirming the incident, the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo said the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.





“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals. But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.





“Late in the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses,’’ he said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.





Against the backdrop of the xenophobic attack in South Africa, some aggrieved Nigerians had embarked on reprisal attacks on businesses owned by South Africans in the country.





The aggrieved youths attacked some outlets of Shoprite and MTN offices in some states.

