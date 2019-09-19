 Obasanjo spent about N1billion settling Community Crises in Ogun | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Chief  Olusegun Obasanjo, formal President Federal Republic of Nigeria, reportedly spent N1billion in a bid to resolve the  crisis between  Itele  and  Ayeyoro-Budo communities in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area  of Ogun State.

Obasanjo’s younger brother, Chief Abraham Akanle, mentioned this at a peace meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.


Akanle, while representing Obasanjo at the meeting, claimed that the ex-president expended over N1bn to ensure peace in the communities, which have lasted for ages, claiming lives and properties.

Akanle also received  six  newly-installed  village heads from the communities at the peace meeting.

He said; “Imagine if the huge amount of money (N1bn) is distributed among the residents and indigenes, it would have brought greater development to the community. So, I urge you to continue to maintain peace.”





