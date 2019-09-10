Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nollywood actress, Padita Agu has confirmed that the three-year-old marriage between Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Maureen Esisi has crashed.There were reports making the rounds days ago on social media that Chukwujekwu and his wife have broken up and are presently living in separate houses.Also, there were allegations that the cause of their break up was because ex-wife to Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro was pregnant for Blossom.However, Padita who is a close friend of the couple, in a lengthy post on Instagram page, confirming the crashed marriage, advised Nigerians to disregard other allegations and reports surrounding the marriage crash.She said news making the rounds about why the marriage crashed was false.Padita urged the public and their fans to pray for both parties to resolve their issues amicably and get back as a couple.The post read: “I have known Maureen Ezissi and Blossom Chukwujekwu for a long time now. I knew them each separately before they got together and one thing that remained unique about them is how amazing and such a sweetheart they both are.“Till date, they remain so. It is in their DNA. The news about their separation is sadly and painfully true. But the news being peddled and written about them is however very very untrue’.“Do not believe everything you read on social media! They reserve the right to decide what part of their lives to make public and which to keep private.“At this point, let us respect their choice for privacy over this issue and pray for the best for them.“If it is God’s will, they will sort it out and be together again and if not, they will remain good friends as they move on with their separate lives.“But please ignore all the allegations you read on blogs. None of them is TRUE. Maureen is one of the sweetest souls I have ever encountered.”