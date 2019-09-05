



Nigerians have attacked former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili following her decision to attend the World Economic Forum, WEF, in South Africa despite Nigerian government’s withdrawal from the event.





Nigeria had earlier announced the decision to boycott the World Economic Forum on Africa billed for Capetown, South Africa, from September 4-6, owing to the xenophobic attacks.





Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the forum.





This was the outcome of President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama’s brainstorming session on the raging Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.





But, Bashir Ahmaad, aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on his Twitter page disclosed that Ezekwesili and some other Nigerians will still be attending WEF in South Africa on their own.





He wrote: “Nigerian government has boycotted the World Economic Forum holding in Cape Town, South Africa, but some individuals from Nigeria, including a former Minister are attending on their own.





“Madam Oby Ezekwesili, she is attending the WEF in Cape Town, South Africa.”





However, Ezekwesili responding to Ahmaad’s tweet said she would be attending WEF because of citizens at risk in South Africa.





She noted that she does not need Buhari’s government to decide her participation in WEF





Her decision has since stirred reactions from some Nigerians who accused her of being insensitive to the killing of Nigerians in South Africa and being self-centered.





Other Nigerians on social media compared her to Tiwa Savage who boycotted her performance due to her loyalty to Nigerians.





Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:





@OronsofGod “To imagine that Tiwa can reach a bigger audience thro her music and participation in the DSTV concert YET took the higher ground while a so- called world economist is out to do the bidding of her imperialist lords at Bretton Woods despite the threat to the lives of her countrymen.”





@Abimbolahon “Highly disappointed with your participation Ezekwesili. Its mean you are not for the interest of the people.”





@Dunderwriter “What economic value will your participation add to Nigeria? We are getting to know you better with time. Enjoy your trip.”





@Adahfact “Ezekwesili fall my hand big time.

A place everyone from Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy,Nigerian government , other private citizens and countries are avoiding like plague you decided to go for reason I’m very sure is pecuniary and egoistical.Madam Oby Ezekwesili you failed the test in SOLIDARITY.”





@JohnnetworQ “Imagine running for president in a country you have zero LOYALTY for . You could have tweeted from your home like you normally do and the message will still be passed. Your presence there is nothing but a show of DisLoyalty.”





@Mefoh “Tomorrow you’ll say the National Pledge. Tiwa Savage who entertains and needs the spotlight and pay more than you has way above National loyalty than you do.Tueh!m





@Ayorind08090 “Mrs know-It-all, Very proud mammal you ain’t do anything for our citizens. You attend for money and you lack compassion for your fellow compatriots.”





@Ebixkapade “Madam Ezekwesili you are 100% wrong on this one. Tiwa savage and others are also private citizens. #NotLoyal ???





@Inclusive_youth “Ezekwesili attended the World Economy Forum in South Africa.Events of the last 24hrs proves to me that Tiwa Savage get sense pass her.”





@Sadiqakilu “Well done o! Mrs private citizen, breaker of xenophobia, and the mother of wailers! Other people boycotting their engagements are government properties abi.”





@DogzyA “If PMB were to be the one in SA and Oby in Nigeria ‘mourning’ xenophobic attacks, Tweeter would have been on fire and the name calling for being ‘incompetent’ will have no part two.The mind behind fake activism is being unravel.”





@DahveedEyo “I’m highly disappointed by this action taken by you ma, with all due respect, this is a high level display of insensitivity and self-centeredness !

