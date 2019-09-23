



The federal high court says there is no plot to prevent John Tsoho, acting chief judge of the trial court, from holding the position substantively.





Emmanuel Gakko, registrar of the court, said this in reaction to allegations made by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).





CUPP had alleged that there was a plot to prevent Tsoho from becoming the substantive chief judge.





The coalition also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to influence the selection of new supreme court justices ahead of the hearing of the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the judgement of the election petition tribunal upholding the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The coalition claimed that this would guarantee that Buhari is affirmed winner of the last presidential election at the apex court.





But in a statement on Monday, Gakko said the judiciary has established policies and procedures guiding the issue of succession.





“Our attention has been drawn to claims by certain persons and groups (notably, the Coalition of United Political Parties) on alleged attempts to tamper with the hierarchy and/or succession to the headship of the Federal High Court,” the registrar said.





“We wish to state categorically that there are well-established policies and procedures guiding the issue of succession, not only in the Federal High Court, but for all the hierarchy of courts in Nigeria.





“His lordship, the acting Chief Judge is well acquainted with the procedure(s) for succession in the leadership of the court, which so far have not been detracted from as to give him cause for alarm and warrant expressing any reservations or procuring anyone to make a case on his behalf.





“We wish to state unequivocally that the Federal High Court and indeed our Acting Chief Judge, the Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, hereby completely disassociate themselves from any persons and groups that have come out to make public statements concerning succession to the leadership of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.”





