



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has taken the struggle for an independent state of Bifara to Japan.





Kanu announced his arrival to the Republic of Japan on Saturday via his official Twitter handle.





This is coming a few days after the IPOB leader met agencies of the United Nations in Geneva over the same matter.





Before the meeting with the UN, Kanu had earlier met the United Kingdom Parliament.

He tweeted on Saturday, “Thanks to Elohim, I’ve arrived in Japan to maintain the diplomatic momentum of the most resolute activism to restore Biafra.





“IPOB will continue to appear openly in places Jubril/Buhari and his handlers were too terrified to thread.”

