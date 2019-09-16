



Fugitive leader of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will on Tuesday take his separatist campaign to the Geneva, Switzerland office of the United Nations.





The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful said Kanu, would during the trip, engage in a series of meetings and would for the first time officially present to various UN agencies and bodies a catalogue of serial killings, abductions, massacre and ongoing reign of terror in Nigeria against Biafrans.





“Going by the relentless engagement of the international community by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) consider it imperative to inform the great people of Biafra, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that in keeping with the promise of our leader during his last outing at the EU, he will be leading a delegation to the UN office in Geneva Switzerland on Tuesday 18th September 2019.





“As usual details of these meetings will not be subject to public disclosure as we are well aware of the lengths the corrupt, fraudulent and election stealing cabal will go to hamstring and frustrate our efforts.

“Not many people know that Nigerian Ambassador to the EU personally rang Seb Dance the Member of European Parliament that invited our leader to the EU, to try bullying him into cancelling the event.





“Anytime we make public our critical diplomatic engagements, the corrupt Nigerian Government has used their considerable wealth and clout of sovereignty to cajole, buy-off, bribe, intimidate and threaten their business interests in Africa.





“Nigeria it must be said, sent two female diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to observe our leader’s presentation at the European Parliament.





“Our leader even walked across to these diplomats after the event to thank them for coming.





“Any Nigerian or agent of Nigeria that wants to know the outcome of the Brussels outing should ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after all two of their diplomats were there to hear our leader speak.

