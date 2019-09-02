



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the meeting convened by South East Governors on Saturday.





Recall that the governor of South East geo-political zone, on Saturday, after an expanded meeting resolved to commence a joint air operation to flush out bandits from all forests in the zone, “and to make it a continuous one”.





The meeting was held with the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, representative of the Minister of Works, heads of security agencies at the national, zonal and state levels, Managing Director of FAAN, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Prof Barth Nnaji, among others.





The governors also banned herdsmen who move about with AK-47 guns and cutlasses.”

On Operations Python Dance, the South East Governors said they “never invited the Army nor were South East Governors informed of their Operations Python Dance until the operations were already started in the states”.





The governor agreed to write President Muhammadu Buhari for a meeting with him and all the Service Chiefs on security to douse tension in the region.





Reacting, Kanu queried the governors about their statement on Operation Python Dance 2.





The IPOB leader wondered why the south East Governors proscribed IPOB despite not having any knowledge about the Operation Python Dance 2.





On his Twitter page, Kanu wrote: “South East Governors, if you knew nothing about Operation Python Dance 2, why did you proscribe IPOB in its wake?





“The same northern leaders instigating you to fight peaceful IPOB is busy negotiating with and financing their fellow Fulani bandits.





“Who is fooling who? Too little, too late.”

