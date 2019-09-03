



Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, condemned the renewed xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.





Kanu, who has been in the forefront for the disintegration of Nigeria, called for an immediate stop to the attacks on Nigerians.





In a tweet, the IPOB leader also berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency alleged silence in the face of the attacks.





“I condemn in totality the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Even as I seek #BiafraExit from Nigeria, I rise in defence of ALL victims of this shameful carnage, and I demand an immediate stop to it. As usual, The Jubril Cabal is silent, the victims belong to the hated 5%,” Kanu tweeted.

The President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo who confirmed the development to NAN, said the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.





“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals. But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.





“Late in the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses,’’ he said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

