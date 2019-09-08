



The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, on Sunday has frowned at the fresh killings of nine persons in Ukwagba Ngbo in Ohaukwu LGA of the state.





The governor threatened to arrest and imprison stakeholders of the area for allegedly sponsoring the massacre.





Umahi, who visited the council headquarters of Ohaukwu LGA located at 135 along Abakaliki- Enugu, gave stakeholders of the area 24 hours to produce the killers of the 9 persons and the missing four others in the area.





Represented by the deputy Governor Barr. Kelechi Igwe, the governor said it is a shame on the stakeholders of the area including the 6 former chairmen of the council to allow killings to ravage the local government.

Recall, Ohaukwu LGA is the hometown of the former first civilian governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Sam Egwu, who is the current senator representing Ebonyi north senatorial zone, but Ohaukwu LGA has been ravaged with serial crises leading to killings of innocent persons on daily basis.





“I am very embittered in my spirit. The first civilian governor from this state and the grand father of Ebonyi State is from this local government area. And right inside here , I can see about seven past local government area chairmen.





“It is a shame on all of you. We did not come to paint pictures or clap for you. Do not deceive government . Everyday Agila people have come. It is pure falsehood, you know what is happening to yourselves , you are killing yourselves .





“You should know people who are causing trouble in your domain. The traditional rulers should be able to fish out people who are causing trouble. We have not come with the message of comfort but to sound a note of warning .





“We are tired of hearing sentimental stories of what is happening in Ohaukwu. What we want is action. Some people wrote an undertaking to government . Most of you are here and for those who are not part of it , we will make you part of it . Because they had agree that if anything as tragic as this happens in Ohaukwu again we should hold them responsible.





“All These people that signed that undertaking must produce those people that were killed and those that waylaid the to Effium. You can set up a vigilante to do that . Enough is enough. We must stop playing games”, Umahi warned.





Earlier in a remark, the council chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, Barr. Clement Odah while narrating the incident blamed the killings on some persons who are not happy with his administration.





“Yesterday, we where heading towards Ukwagba community in Ngbo that casualties numbering nine persons and ten from the latest information were killed, massacred in their homes.





“There is a situation we were trying to manage that some persons who were Ezza brothers were going to a burial at Effuim from Enugu state. Thy were 30 persons in number on getting to rest house in Ishielu LGA, one of them were involved in an accident, they took him to Ezzimgbo general hospital.





“While they were there, four persons left them and moved ahead of the 30 to attend the burial leaving the other 26 behind but on getting to Agbaesa, they were intercepted by boys who blocked the roads. Then when the other 26 reached the venue of the burial, they couldn’t find the other four persons who left them at the hospital” he stated.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday