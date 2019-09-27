Several Nigerians on social media are divided over the disqualification of Tacha from the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
Tacha was disqualified on Friday for physically attacking a fellow housemate, Mercy.
Tacha and Mercy had been embroiled in a shouting match, which turned physical after Tacha grabbed Mercy’s hair and she, in turn, tried to defend herself with an electric iron.
For her part in the altercation, Mercy got two strikes. One more strike and she would also be disqualified from the house.
Since the punishments were meted out by Big Brother, social media has been agog with reactions, especially over Tacha’s disqualification.
Biggie just made my night😂😂😂— TpkendriX (@Temiken1) September 27, 2019
tacha: No leave no Transfer
Biggie: in whose house?
🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaija19 pic.twitter.com/p8HjloY6bR
Tasha fans already in my mentions 😂😂 una go cry tire 😭 if you like abuse my grand parents. No Leave No Transfer is been transferred to PH. PH first daughter yenyenyen #BBNaija #BBNaija19 https://t.co/Nc4PV3WKku— Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) September 27, 2019
I've never seen Nigerians this happy in a long time.— Tylah Opara (@OparaTylah) September 27, 2019
Tacha has been a pain in the ass.
😂 #BBNaija19 pic.twitter.com/YiXahJqJae
The last time I was this happy is when Abacha died. #Tacha bringer of body odour, drama queen, no leave no transfer till day 99, PH 1st sometin. LMAO #BBNaija— Yene (@BlicksBarak) September 27, 2019
It's one of the most emotional nights for me this year.— Royal 👑🔱 (@Royaldavid__) September 27, 2019
Honestly I don't know what it is about you Tacha, I see your flaws... Honestly it fucks me up everytime but I still love you baby ❤❤❤
I still do, and will always do 😘#BBnaija @Symply_Tacha pic.twitter.com/JxQD5931GC
I can bet the Organisers of the #Bbnaija will feel the Negative Financial impact of disqualifying #Tacha.— Njoku Mitchell (@njoku_mitchell) September 27, 2019
Except her Army decides to direct their Voting strength to another Housemates (aside Mercy) to ensure She(Mercy) doesn't win#ByForceLeaveAndTransfer
I one zillion times don't care who wins the #BBNaija Show! The GoFundMe account should be opened for Tacha to start running already. we crown her same day they crown their winner.— Engr. Rita (@EgwuRita1) September 27, 2019
Well for me, no regrets, just more lessons learnt. I supported Tacha, she was d reason I watched Big Brother for d 1st time. I spent money, energy &time on DStv Now, DStv Subscriptions, Data, Voting, etc. I'm a passionate guy. I'm sad Tacha was disqualified. But we move. #BBNaija— Eugene Ojirigho (@EugeneOjirigho) September 27, 2019
Tacha got what was coming to her. From the onset of the show, clashing with EVERYBODY. Mercy was in the wrong today as well yes, but she hasn’t clashed with people like Tacha. The HMs love Lambo! Tacha needs to think about her life. GOOD BYE!!! #BBNaija #NoLeaveNoTransfer 🤦🏽♀️🤣🙄— Kachi A. (@olanna112) September 27, 2019
As much as I'm happy that Tasha has been disqualified I really pity her...— Great Grace 😀 😀 🇳🇬 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🇱🇷 (@RealDeltaBlood) September 27, 2019
No hug from a single person, no friendly goodbye from anyone and the words on the media street about her at the moment I just hope she wouldn't commit suicide #Tacha #BBNaija
Jaruma has deleted everything Tacha related 😂 Peter has denied his tweet of giving her the 60m 😂😂😂. This life is really pot of beans #BBNaija— Jameela Abubakar (@Jamee_Abubakar) September 27, 2019
I love the description on her page it says it all— Mrs Osagiede (@MrsOsagiede) September 27, 2019
Tacha ws daring
Tacha ws misunderstood
Tacha was fearless
9 nominations wld have been 10 on Sun
She was & still is a Titan
Only Biggie could take her out
The organizers & sponsors knew this.
She was right
No Leave
No Transfer pic.twitter.com/moqYppzsAi
Tacha left before diane. Just reminding you all #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/4Zd4RnXE5Y— kells (@KellyTendong) September 27, 2019
The exit of Tacha from the #BBNaija, is a win win for humility, decency and heavy loss for arrogance and uncultured behaviour. Lesson to us (viewers) and other housemates. pic.twitter.com/A95DqDMJjl— Chinonso Nwaoriaku (@CNwaoriaku) September 27, 2019
As much as I don’t like Tacha I didn’t want her to be disqualified .i wanted her to lose plainly 💔💔— Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) September 27, 2019
Now these dumb fans will keep saying she would have won if not for disqualification 🤦🏽♂️#BBNaija19
