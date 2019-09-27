

tacha: No leave no Transfer

Biggie: in whose house?

#BBNaija19 https://t.co/Nc4PV3WKku Tasha fans already in my mentions 😂😂 una go cry tire 😭 if you like abuse my grand parents. No Leave No Transfer is been transferred to PH. PH first daughter yenyenyen #BBNaija September 27, 2019



Tacha has been a pain in the ass.

The last time I was this happy is when Abacha died. #Tacha bringer of body odour, drama queen, no leave no transfer till day 99, PH 1st sometin. LMAO #BBNaija September 27, 2019





Honestly I don't know what it is about you Tacha, I see your flaws... Honestly it fucks me up everytime but I still love you baby ❤❤❤



Except her Army decides to direct their Voting strength to another Housemates (aside Mercy) to ensure She(Mercy) doesn't win I can bet the Organisers of the #Bbnaija will feel the Negative Financial impact of disqualifying #Tacha Except her Army decides to direct their Voting strength to another Housemates (aside Mercy) to ensure She(Mercy) doesn't win #ByForceLeaveAndTransfer September 27, 2019

I one zillion times don't care who wins the #BBNaija Show! The GoFundMe account should be opened for Tacha to start running already. we crown her same day they crown their winner. September 27, 2019

Well for me, no regrets, just more lessons learnt. I supported Tacha, she was d reason I watched Big Brother for d 1st time. I spent money, energy &time on DStv Now, DStv Subscriptions, Data, Voting, etc. I'm a passionate guy. I'm sad Tacha was disqualified. But we move. #BBNaija September 27, 2019

Tacha got what was coming to her. From the onset of the show, clashing with EVERYBODY. Mercy was in the wrong today as well yes, but she hasn’t clashed with people like Tacha. The HMs love Lambo! Tacha needs to think about her life. GOOD BYE!!! #BBNaija #NoLeaveNoTransfer 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🙄 September 27, 2019



No hug from a single person, no friendly goodbye from anyone and the words on the media street about her at the moment I just hope she wouldn't commit suicide #BBNaija As much as I'm happy that Tasha has been disqualified I really pity her...No hug from a single person, no friendly goodbye from anyone and the words on the media street about her at the moment I just hope she wouldn't commit suicide #Tacha September 27, 2019

Jaruma has deleted everything Tacha related 😂 Peter has denied his tweet of giving her the 60m 😂😂😂. This life is really pot of beans #BBNaija September 27, 2019



Tacha ws daring

Tacha ws misunderstood

Tacha was fearless

9 nominations wld have been 10 on Sun

She was & still is a Titan

Only Biggie could take her out

The organizers & sponsors knew this.

She was right

No Leave

No Transfer I love the description on her page it says it allTacha ws daringTacha ws misunderstoodTacha was fearless9 nominations wld have been 10 on SunShe was & still is a TitanOnly Biggie could take her outThe organizers & sponsors knew this.She was rightNo LeaveNo Transfer pic.twitter.com/moqYppzsAi September 27, 2019

The exit of Tacha from the #BBNaija , is a win win for humility, decency and heavy loss for arrogance and uncultured behaviour. Lesson to us (viewers) and other housemates. pic.twitter.com/A95DqDMJjl September 27, 2019

Now these dumb fans will keep saying she would have won if not for disqualification 🤦🏽‍♂️ As much as I don’t like Tacha I didn’t want her to be disqualified .i wanted her to lose plainly 💔💔Now these dumb fans will keep saying she would have won if not for disqualification 🤦🏽‍♂️ #BBNaija19 September 27, 2019

Several Nigerians on social media are divided over the disqualification of Tacha from the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.Tacha was disqualified on Friday for physically attacking a fellow housemate, Mercy.Tacha and Mercy had been embroiled in a shouting match, which turned physical after Tacha grabbed Mercy’s hair and she, in turn, tried to defend herself with an electric iron.For her part in the altercation, Mercy got two strikes. One more strike and she would also be disqualified from the house.Since the punishments were meted out by Big Brother, social media has been agog with reactions, especially over Tacha’s disqualification.