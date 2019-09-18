Rihanna is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 She’s like “I know this part. I know all them words by myself....” only to find her singing the hook which is a repetition of the word ‘Ye’. #BurnaBoy don burst my bae head oh 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/le5RorH8En — Femi Chinedu (@superchiblaze) September 17, 2019

Fans of Burna Boy have expressed their opinions after Rihanna was captured in an Instagram live video praising Burna.Rihanna asked her friend to play the song in a video posted on Instagram Live.She was obviously happy as she heard the song and claimed to know parts of the song word for word.The 31-year-old also claimed that she learnt the words by herself.Check out the reactions below