Fans of Burna Boy have expressed their opinions after Rihanna was captured in an Instagram live video praising Burna.
Rihanna asked her friend to play the song in a video posted on Instagram Live.
She was obviously happy as she heard the song and claimed to know parts of the song word for word.
The 31-year-old also claimed that she learnt the words by herself.
Check out the reactions below
Rihanna is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 She’s like “I know this part. I know all them words by myself....” only to find her singing the hook which is a repetition of the word ‘Ye’. #BurnaBoy don burst my bae head oh 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/le5RorH8En— Femi Chinedu (@superchiblaze) September 17, 2019
#Rihanna go crazy for #BURNABOY -YE#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/9lgqFyMBGG— #BBNaija Kahllygramtv (@LStkahlly) September 17, 2019
Rihanna sings Burna Boy’s YE #Rihanna #Burnaboy pic.twitter.com/WzV1pOGgyU— #SayNoToXenophobia (@Cliqng) September 17, 2019
