Nigerian pop-star, Davido on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma.
Davido who had earlier announced his introduction to Chioma disclosed this on his Instagram page.
Alongside a picture of Chioma with a ring on her finger, Davido wrote: “She said Yes! Big Rock! Assurance 2020.”
Since the proposal video had gone viral, it has elicited different reactions from Nigerians on social media
Check them out below
Pls Dear Lord when i get married..Let it not get to a point in the marriage where is one young girl like that, that would be exciting my Husband..Amen.— Queen Esther (@EstherB49542687) September 13, 2019
Congrats #Davido and Chioma
In my head, i thought Davido and Chioma were already married. Maybe this thought is due to the numerous publicity on their relationship, i really wish they could do things lowkey.— RIP Dad (@ChinnyPillz) September 13, 2019
who would join me as i pre order davido and chioma aso-ebi because— sholaa (@sholafinsta) September 13, 2019
i cant missed this assurance wedding 😝😝
All the people that were saying Chioma was a fool for staying with Davido, you people should come and talk now o... https://t.co/Rp7Na24QcN— Ashley. (@Ashlee_t1) September 13, 2019
