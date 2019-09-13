Pls Dear Lord when i get married..Let it not get to a point in the marriage where is one young girl like that, that would be exciting my Husband..Amen.

Congrats #Davido and Chioma — Queen Esther (@EstherB49542687) September 13, 2019

In my head, i thought Davido and Chioma were already married. Maybe this thought is due to the numerous publicity on their relationship, i really wish they could do things lowkey. — RIP Dad (@ChinnyPillz) September 13, 2019

who would join me as i pre order davido and chioma aso-ebi because

i cant missed this assurance wedding 😝😝 — sholaa (@sholafinsta) September 13, 2019

All the people that were saying Chioma was a fool for staying with Davido, you people should come and talk now o... https://t.co/Rp7Na24QcN — Ashley. (@Ashlee_t1) September 13, 2019

Nigerian pop-star, Davido on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma.Davido who had earlier announced his introduction to Chioma disclosed this on his Instagram page.Alongside a picture of Chioma with a ring on her finger, Davido wrote: “She said Yes! Big Rock! Assurance 2020.”Since the proposal video had gone viral, it has elicited different reactions from Nigerians on social mediaCheck them out below