 Nigerians react as Davido proposes to pregnant Chioma | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Nigerians react as Davido proposes to pregnant Chioma

8:59 AM 0
A+ A-


Nigerian pop-star, Davido on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma.

Davido who had earlier announced his introduction to Chioma disclosed this on his Instagram page.

Alongside a picture of Chioma with a ring on her finger, Davido wrote: “She said Yes! Big Rock! Assurance 2020.”

Since the proposal video had gone viral, it has elicited different reactions from Nigerians on social media

Check them out below



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top