Nigerian rapper and social commentator, Ruggedman has slammed Nigerian youths over the apathy they exhibit when it comes to issues of national importance.Ruggedy Baba as he is fondly called by his fans made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday.According to him, young Nigerians act weak when it comes to issues of national importance.In his words:”Dear Nigerians, Coming from hosting (without one corporate sponsor) a very successful #TheFoundationConcert that celebrated great Nigerians, I thought to say a few words to you.Have you seen any youth calling out celebrities for not supporting BBN house mates? No.They gathered themselves and are doing a great job on their own.They raised money amongst themselves to print tshirts, even going as far as holding campaign rallies and parties.But when it comes to a political or police brutality issue that affects their lives personally, they will act weak and instead spend this same energy bashing celebrities for not speaking up. These are the same people who do not need any assistance to support bbn housemates with everything they have got.So who is fooling who?NIGERIANS ARE NIGERIAS PROBLEM & UNTIL YOU STAND UP FOR WHATS RIGHT, NOTHING WILL CHANGE FOR THE BETTERI have nothing against the choices you make.You can choose to celebrate negativity or positivity.But just know that you can do these same things to help the lives of all Nigerians and not just BBN housemates.Bbn is a private business that’s enriching some people.Nigeria is our country that can enrich or atleast make life good for us all.Choose your fight wisely”