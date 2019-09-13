A Nigerian lady named Olamide on Sunday accused popular Instagram blogger, TundeEdnut of rape and impregnating her.
According to her she met the blogger recently at a party, where she was raped.
Now that she is pregnant and Tunde is allegedly responsible, she has demanded he claimed responsibility of the pregnancy.
Her words below..
And I’m not clout chasing
This is serious
If you really wanna know the bottom of the whole thing
I will reply anyone who can help and who is interested to see me and my pregnancy
I wouldn’t love to post anything relating with my pregnancy because of the way we Nigerians act
Especially when we are getting money or fame from the the particular person
The blogger however denied the allegation.
Is this the level we’ve gotten to now? She said she is pregnant “NOW”. That I then traveled abroad. When did I travel from America. Even my Tunde Ednut birthday party, I didn’t attend. Maybe she has been pregnant for 2 years. WAIT, DID I SHIP MY PRICK??? Is this the new level we’ve gotten now to blow? You know I insulted instablog some days ago and you guys said they will come up with something against me. Here is it. Why? Why would they even post this shit? Instablog owner, I know you can see this, why? Is this the level we’ve gotten to? #AudioPregnancy #SexThroughBlueTooth
