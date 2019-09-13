 Nigerian lady accuses blogger, TundeEdnut of rape and impregnating her | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Nigerian lady accuses blogger, TundeEdnut of rape and impregnating her

11:52 PM 0
A+ A-

A Nigerian lady named Olamide on Sunday accused popular Instagram blogger, TundeEdnut of rape and impregnating her.

According to her she met the blogger recently at a party, where she was raped.

Now that she is pregnant and Tunde is allegedly responsible, she has demanded he claimed responsibility of the pregnancy.



Her words below..

And I’m not clout chasing
This is serious
If you really wanna know the bottom of the whole thing
I will reply anyone who can help and who is interested to see me and my pregnancy
I wouldn’t love to post anything relating with my pregnancy because of the way we Nigerians act
Especially when we are getting money or fame from the the particular person



The blogger however denied the allegation.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top