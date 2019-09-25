



The Nigerian government has launched the National Emergency Toll-Free Number (112),





The emergency number was launched on Tuesday.





This was disclosed by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.





According to Ahmaad, the emergency toll number was built to enhance the security apparatus of the country, combat corruption as well as revamp Nigeria’s economy.





The post read: “In line with Pres. @MBuhari’s Next Level agenda, which is built on enhancing Nigeria’s security apparatus, combating corruption and revamping our economy, Communications Minister, @DrIsaPantami has yesterday, officially launched the National Emergency Toll-Free Number (112).”





The launching which held in Kastina State had the following dignitaries in attendance: the Host Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Bello Masari, represented by his Deputy, Mr Mannir Yakubu; the Chairman Governing Board, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye; the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone Ltd, Arch Yusuf Kazaure, among others





