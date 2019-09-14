Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Nigerian Air Force said on Friday its surveillance aircraft had uncovered a training camp used by the Islamic State West African Province terrorists in Mallam Fatori area on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.NAF noted that the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military anti-insurgency operation in the North-East, thereafter deployed its fighter aircraft to bomb the training facility, killing the occupants.According to the military, the operation was executed on Wednesday after “credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions” identified the training camp.The air force in a statement on Friday said the camp was being used by ISWAP to indoctrinate and train new fighters.The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said, “The Air Task Force recorded another feat with the destruction of an ISWAP training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad.“The ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area, observed significant activities of the terrorists. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building, completely destroying it and neutralising the ISWAP occupants.”