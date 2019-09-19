Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved activities for Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary Celebration.This is contained in a schedule of activities released in Abuja by Director (Information) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, on Wednesday.The schedule reads as follows: “The activities start on Monday 23/09/19 with Press Conference, Media & Publicity at the National Press Center, Abuja.“There will be Juma’at Prayer & Special Lecture on Friday 27/09/19 at the National Mosque, Abuja.“Interdenominational Christian Service comes up on Sunday 29/09/19 at the National Christian Center, Abuja.“On Monday 30/09/19, there will be National Youth Ent. Emp. Summit (NYEES2) Independence Edition at the International Conference Center, Abuja.“On the same day, there will be The Republic2 (Ind. Edition) Youth Concert at the Millennium park.“On Tuesday 01/10/19, there will be Independence Media Broadcast by the President by 7am.“There will also be Presidential Change of Guards and Public Lecture/Gala Night at the State House the same day.”