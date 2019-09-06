Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A former vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Shehu Sani, has faulted the decision of the Federal Government to send a special envoy to South Africa.Sani, in a statement on Friday, said rather than sending emissaries to South Africa, the government should have sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved.He said, “Its wrong for the Federal Government to send an envoy to South Africa.“The bereaved or the aggrieved is to be visited and not the reverse.”He also described the call for the nationalisation of South African assets in Nigeria as absurd.He condemned the attacks on South African assets in Nigeria.Sani commended the Nigerian entertainers who boycotted the WEF conference in Johannesburg.He said, “Those who boycotted the WEF in South Africa are patriots and moral compass for the continent and for humanity.“I commend Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Basket Mouth and other entertainers who joined in the Boycott.“I also commend Jim Ovia because attending the WEF at a time when the President and the nation decided to boycott the event is nothing but a blatant act of treachery.“Those who attended the forum stripped the President nude and defecated on the fag of our nation.“They dined with the Pharaoh when their brethren left Egypt.“Boycott is a peaceful and effective means of sending a clear message of an objection and denunciation of Xenophobia.“Let honour takes precedence over money and fame.”