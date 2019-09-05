Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says Nigeria is passing through a difficult phase.He spoke in Ibadan on Wednesday at the ongoing 37th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries popularly known as Christ Life Church.It was gathered that the Sword of the Spirit Ministries is headed by Bishop Francis Wale Oke.“Things are not going on right in Nigeria. Our nation is passing through a difficult phase,” Ayokunle said.Ayokunle, who is also the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention(NBC), however, expressed optimism that God would intervene to salvage the situation.The CAN President who confessed that steering affairs of the association had not been easy, noted that it was not a political party but out to defend the interest of Christians in the countryAyokunle thanked Oke for supporting him and members of his cabinet, praying that God would always uphold him.“Oke is a world shaker who came from nowhere but has been everywhere. I thank him for supporting me and members of his cabinet,” he said.In his remarks, Oke commended the CAN president for always speaking when it mattered to the authorities concerned.He said that Christian leaders were not keeping quiet about the situation in the country, adding they speak up from time to time to the authorities.The ongoing convention with the theme, ‘The Manifold Wisdom of God,’ is scheduled to end on Sunday, which coincides with the 63rd birthday of Oke.