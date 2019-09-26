



A British court says Nigeria can challenge the $9.6 billion awarded in the case with Process &Industrial Development (P&ID) if it deposits $200 million within the next 60 days.





It is understood that the court granted Nigeria a stay of execution of the arbitral award on Thursday.





Nigeria had asked for permission to appeal against the enforcement of the judgement which has been granted.





It also asked for a stay of execution of the arbitral award and this has been granted with the condition that $200 million be deposited within 60 days.





Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), led a delegation of senior government officials to the UK to seek a legal solution to the matter on Sunday.





This was after building up a case against P&ID in Nigeria. A federal high court in Abuja convicted representatives of the company of economic sabotage and ordered the forfeiture of assets linked to the firm.





Addressing world leaders at the ongoing United Nations general assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari had described the P&ID contract as a scam “attempting to cheat Nigeria”.





“Organised criminal networks, often acting with impunity across international borders present new challenges where only collective action can deliver genuine results,” he said in New York on Tuesday.





“The present Nigerian government is facing the challenges of corruption head-on. We are giving notice to international criminal groups by the vigorous prosecution of the P&ID scam attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.





“This is true in the battle against violent extremism, against trafficking in people and drugs and against corruption and money laundering.”





