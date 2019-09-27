



Akinwumi Adesina, president of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), says without peace and security, Nigeria cannot achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).





The SDGs are development targets set by the United Nations (UN) to help create a better world by the year 2030 — they are the successors for the millenium development goals (MDGs)





Speaking at the United Nations headquarters in New York earlier in the week, Adesina told the president what must be done for Nigeria to achieve the goals.





“Mr. President, thank you for your tremendous leadership in driving the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria. I know there are still some way to go, but I am confident that Nigeria will be able to achieve the SDGs,” Adesina said.

“Achieving these SDGs require a number of things; first, macroeconomic stability. It requires faster economic growth, it requires reducing inequality, it requires creating jobs, quality jobs, it requires accelerating quality infrastructure.





“It requires transforming agriculture, and most importantly Mr. President, it requires empowering women because when women win, Nigeria wins.





“And of course, peace and security, without peace and security, nothing can be achieved. I would like to commend you Mr. President for your steadfast dedication to the issues of national security.”





‘AFRICA WILL NOT DEVELOP BY BEGGING’

Akinwumi Adesina at the SDGs Summit in New York





The former minister of agriculture in Nigeria also thanked President Buhari for the appointment of his new economic advisory committee led by Doyin Salami, a renowned economist.





“Mr. President, let me use this opportunity to commend you and to thank you for your new economic advisory team; I know several of them, they are world-class,” Adesina added.





“I would like to thank you for your personal leadership on agriculture,” Adesina told Buhari, adding that AfDB was ready to support the sector in the country.





“Mr. President, the SDGs cannot be achieved unless the situation in the Lake Chad basin is addressed. I would like to commend your excellency for your leadership in raising global attention to this issue.





“I want to assure you, I am fully committed to doing all that I can to resolve this issue with your leadership and that of the secretary-general, and of course my amiable sister, Amina Mohammed.





“Africa will not develop by begging, a stronger Nigeria is needed to lift Africa. Mr. President, you are a very tall man, with achieving the SDGs, help us get taller.”





Adesina highlighted the achievements of the AfDB under his leadership, and promised to do more in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region.

