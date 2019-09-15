Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 62 political thugs during the just concluded All Progressives Congress party primaries for allegedly attacking innocent residents.The APC conducted its primary elections for aspirants for the positions of Chairmen and councillors for the forthcoming November 30th council polls in the state.Alhaji Adamu Usman, the State Commissioner of Police, told News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Sunday that the suspects were from five Local Government Areas in the State.“Paikoro Local Government Area, 44; Rijau Local Government Area, 4; Tafa Local Government Area, 10; Katcha Local Government Area, 2; and Rafi Local Government Area, 2,” the Commissioner said.He explained that one Toyota vehicle with dangerous weapons, such as machetes, daggers and knives were recovered from some of the suspects.The Commissioner said that the suspects would be charged to court for unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, being in possession of dangerous weapons and for sponsoring thuggery in accordance with the Niger State Anti-Thuggery law.