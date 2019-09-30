



Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) moving cash in areas affected by Boko Haram must first be cleared by the anti-graft agency.





He said this when he visited the theatre command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, during the weekend, according to a statement by the commission.





Represented by Lawrence Iwodi, head of EFCC Maiduguri zonal office, Magu asked the Nigerian army to demand EFCC clearance from such organisations operating in the north-east whenever they transport cash.





“We made it mandatory for any person or group moving cash especially in areas seriously affected by the insurgency to notify the EFCC”, he said.





The EFCC acting chairman said the directive is part of measures to check terrorist financing in the region.





He added that the commission has been keeping an eye on the activities of aid workers within the region, and that it has compiled the list of all the NGOs in Borno and Yobe states.





“Also their financial activities are monitored by the EFCC, especially on the movement of cash”, he said, adding that at least N1 million has been discovered as undeclared cash in the two states.





Magu also said the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has ensured that such cash movements are reported.





Olusegun Adeniyi, the theatre commander, said the command under his watch will not allow aid workers to move undeclared funds within the north-east.





The directive comes amid claims by the army that some of the NGOs are providing support for Boko Haram insurgents.





The army recently shutdown offices of two NGOs operating in the north-east.





