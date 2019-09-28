



In line with the directives of the Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has blocked all improperly registered SIM card numbers.





A statement on Saturday by Philomena O. Oshodin, the ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, said the affected numbers stopped working since 11:59pm of Wednesday, 25th of September.





It noted that according to the report submitted by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC on Thursday, 26th September, a total of 2,277,311 improperly registered lines have been blocked.





“Dr Pantami has reiterated the need for all improperly registered SIM cards to remain blocked until they are properly registered”, it said





The minster thanked the Regulator and the Telecom Operators for working hard to carry out the directive in record time.





He urged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the momentum is sustained.





“The Federal Ministry of Communications is collaborating with the relevant parastatals and security Agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the security of lives and property in the nation is not compromised through the use of SIM card numbers”, the statement added.





“Pursuant to this, Dr Pantami has directed that the profiles of persons linked to crime, aided and abetted by the use of SIM cards, should be promptly provided to the relevant security agencies when requested and a copy be sent to him for monitoring.





“The Ministry will continue to work with relevant parastatals and security agencies in the background to ensure that SIM card numbers are not used as a platform for committing crime,” it added.

