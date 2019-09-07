



Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, says the establishment of a national carrier remains a top priority of the federal government.





The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended Nigeria Air, the national carrier project, last year, citing some challenges.





The government came under heavy criticisms, with many Nigerians saying the funds sunk into the project went down the drain.





But in a statement on Friday, James Odaudu, director press of the aviation ministry, quoted Sirika as saying the last has not been heard about the project.





He also said the government was concerned about the maintenance, repair and overhaul of airport facilities across the country.





The minister reportedly spoke at a meeting with members of the joint aviation unions forum who visited his office in Abuja.





“The establishment of the national carrier will further position Nigeria to compete with other nations in line with the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) project and develop as a regional hub for air transportation,” he said.





“I promise that there will be good understanding between us to drive the activities of our industry towards contributing more to national development. I’m doing everything reasonably possible to make the newly re-established ministry live up to the expectations of all stakeholders in the sector.





“This task, I think, is for you as well; not for me alone. It is for all of us. We will continue to hold stakeholders’ meetings with the unions, staff, the management and players within the industry.





“We will be committed to better welfare while expecting your full cooperation towards the implementation of The Aviation Roadmap which was developed during our first tenure.”





