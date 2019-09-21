Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian popstar, Naira Marley fraud trial with the Economic Financial & Crimes Commision, EFCC, would resume next month.Recall the singer was on the 14th of June released exactly 14 days after he was granted bail by the Ikoyi High court. The trial, however, resumes in a month time as Naira Marley needs to give answer to all charges leveled against him by the EFCC.EFCC leveled an 11-count charge against Naira Marley. The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act, which he risks seven years in jail if found guilty. The charges with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos State High Court. 10 days after his arrest, Naira Marley was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.