



A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to beg God and seek forgiveness of Nigerians over the role he played in sharing the N10,000 Tradermoni used to deceive most people before the last general elections.





Frank said Osinbajo, a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, allowed himself to be used and is now facing humiliation from the same people as a reward.





Reacting to the reported bitter experience the Vice President and his aides are currently facing in government, Comrade Frank, through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said Nigerians should not feel sorry for Prof. Osinbajo unless he apologises for being one of the major causes of the sufferings of Nigerians currently.





The Bayelsa-born activists reminded Nigerians how Osinbajo in far away New York allegedly “lied to the world that the reported cases of kidnapping in Nigeria were being exaggerated,” adding that nemesis has caught up with the Vice President.

Frank wondered how a Prof. of law will go so low to embark on the sharing of valueless N10,000 as Tradermoni in a crisis-ridden economy like that of Nigeria?





“It is said that when you eat with the devil, use a long spoon, Osibanjo has been eating with the devil with his bare hands and that is why he can’t say anything to defend the masses.





“He was used to commit electoral fraud through Trader Moni, now that his services are no longer needed, he has been made irrelevant.





“For Osibanjo, it is okay for Nigerians to suffer and wallow in penury so long as he is allowed to eat with the devil. He has been rewarded for his hard work of Trader Moni by being dumped and made irrelevant.”





The statement also accused Osinbajo of ‘wicked silence when APC government abused Nigerians through wrong and clueless policies, police and military brutality that have put over 70% of Nigerians in poverty and sent some more to their early grave.





“Christians are being slaughtered by the Fulani herdsmen, yet it does not bother pastor Osibanjo. He did not issue a statement or sympathised with Christians community, not even the late redeemed female pastor that was beheaded in Abuja but now the table has turned, let him enjoy his meal with the devil.





“He should beg Nigerians and God for forgiveness otherwise more disgrace awaits him, the evil that men do live with them.





“Osibanjo should bear his cross in silence and the cabal should also take note that every day is for the thief but one day is for the owner. Today it is Osibanjo, tomorrow maybe their turn as God will weed out the evil and corrupt government very soon,” Frank stated.

