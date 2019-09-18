Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A housewife, Shamsiya Muhammad, on Wednesday begged a Sharia Court II sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, to dissolve her marriage with Sani Adamu over his refusal to pray.The complainant, who resides at Tudun Wada, Kaduna, said she could not continue with Adamu because he also did not care for her and always insulted her parents whenever they had a misunderstanding.“We got married six years ago and we have two children. He paid N40,000 as my bride price. I am willing to return his money and free myself from the union as Islam guides us,’’ Shamsiya said.The defendant, Adamu, who also resides at Tudun Wada, Kaduna, denied insulting his wife’s parents and said that he prays five times daily.Adamu also said that he loves his wife and prayed the court to give him more time to settle their differences.Earlier, a witness, Sulaiman Sabo, leader of Kaduna butchers, said he had made several attempts to settle the misunderstanding between the couple so that their marriage could continue, to no avail.“I have sat down with them many times to settle their rifts; anytime I did, they obliged and forgave each other and promised to live in peace.“After every meeting with them, bad news followed on the same issues I tried to settle between them. They are my neighbours and Adamu’s father is a butcher under my leadership.“I tried my best, but it’s not working out,’’ Sabo said.The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties and Sabo, adjourned the case to September 30 for the complainant to bring the N40,000 paid as her bride price.NAN reports that the case had been adjourned four times at different sittings to enable Sabo intervene, but the wife had stuck to her demand for a divorce.