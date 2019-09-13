she literally said “i’m going to give birth to a black woman” rihanna is pregnant if you want to except it or not pic.twitter.com/azLUhaeMfk September 13, 2019

On Thursday, Rihanna 31, stepped out at her 5th annual Diamond Ball, wearing a black Givenchy Haute Couture mermaid gown, red lipstick and pearl earrings, showing off a visible baby bump while performing.Fans have gone crazy since the video went viral and series of reactions have trailed the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy, as to who the father is.Rihanna and her Saudi businessman boyfriend Hassan Jameel, have been quietly dating since 2017 and since we do not know of any other guy she’s openly dating, Hassan could just be the lucky man.