



Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, says Robert Mugabe, ex-president of Zimbabwe ended tragically.





Mugabe, who ruled the country for more than three decades, died in Singapore on Friday.





Offering a condolence on Twitter, el-Rufai described Mugabe as a leader who meant well but stayed too long in power.





“May Robert Mugabe’s soul Rest in Peace. He started very well, stayed too long and ended tragically. An African hero all the same and a leader that honestly meant well. His life is a lesson for all in public leadership roles – groom successors and leave when ovation is still loud,” the governor wrote.

I will borrow these words when Nigeria current president vacates that sit..

But will rather say have good plans,scammed Nigerians,started poorly,should have just left quietly but ended tragically.. — Esabugwe Daniel Ederofia (@SabuDaniels) September 6, 2019

“Groom successors and leave when ovation is still loud!” @MBuhari you should have done that too, but so sorry it’s going to end tragically for you! September 6, 2019

Mallam, You Also Started Well-Very Well, As "The Accidental Public Servant".

But The More Stay In Public Service The Worse You Are Becoming. I Pray You Leave Before The Ovation Dies Down.



Yourself Declaration Of A Buharist Did A Lot Of Damage.



You Were Better Than Buhari. — Vincent (@One_NewMan) September 6, 2019

Tell the same to Buhari and pick on or two from your advise so you don't end up the same, becasue you're already treading the same path of tragical ending. Nigerians are watching and taking notes of your political two faced moves — Oko Ìya Olaniyan (@akladus_2) September 6, 2019

YE Sir, kindly refer this piece of yours to mbuhari and the likes. Thoughtful of you anyways,but, charity begins at home. The ovation is loudest long long ago but,the sweetness of power won't draw reason. — Ugo Madu 1 (@grandmasta_01) September 6, 2019

El-Rufai’s tweet drew some comments from Nigerians who suggested to the governor to direct his message to President Muhammadu Buhari who is serving a second term in office.“Groom successors and leave when ovation is still loud!” @MBuhari you should have done that too, but so sorry it’s going to end tragically for you!” Abbalenex, a tweeter user wrote.