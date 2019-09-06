 Mugabe’s life is a lesson for leaders, says el-Rufai | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Mugabe’s life is a lesson for leaders, says el-Rufai

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, says Robert Mugabe, ex-president of Zimbabwe ended tragically.

Mugabe, who ruled the country for more than three decades, died in Singapore on Friday.

Offering a condolence on Twitter, el-Rufai described Mugabe as a leader who meant well but stayed too long in power.


“May Robert Mugabe’s soul Rest in Peace. He started very well, stayed too long and ended tragically. An African hero all the same and a leader that honestly meant well. His life is a lesson for all in public leadership roles – groom successors and leave when ovation is still loud,” the governor wrote.

El-Rufai’s tweet drew some comments from Nigerians who suggested to the governor to direct his message to President Muhammadu Buhari who is serving a second term in office.

“Groom successors and leave when ovation is still loud!” @MBuhari you should have done that too, but so sorry it’s going to end tragically for you!” Abbalenex, a tweeter user wrote.




