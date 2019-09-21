Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A diesel tanker fell on Otedola Bridge, Lagos, last night causing a massive gridlock at the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.The brake of the tanker was said to have failed.Emergency workers rushed to the scene to prevent a fire outbreak.The Lagos State Traffic Management said the tanker was evacuated at 9:40 PM yesterday about five hours after the incident occurred.Thousands of motorists and commuters were stranded on the route for as long as the gridlock caused by the accident lasted.Many commuters were seen walking to get to their destination.