Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has said that it is against any plan to grant amnesty to those who have been tormenting the country over the years and “rustling our members’ cattle.”





Bauchi State Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmad said granting amnesty would only attract more criminals to the crime world, “Government should allow the law to have its full cause. Let them serve their jail term – even if it is life sentence. They are bad eggs. ”





Sadiq spoke with newsmen after a stakeholder meeting with the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police on Sunday to tame the influx of rustlers and bandits in the State.





He said: “It is very disheartening to see those who had been previously arrested by Police on streets without proper trial. These are people who are robbing people, kidnapping for ransom and killing –and at the end of it, you are granting them amnesty, for what?” he queried.

He also faulted the mistaken identity of his members for killer herdsmen by some police officers whom he said have held some of their members wrongfully.





Meanwhile, CP Habu Sani, however, urged the members of Miyetti Allah and other stakeholders to be wary of who they accommodate as visitors and report those who are suspected of crime to Police.





He said their input would assist the police in its action plan and improve the corps’ community policing strategy, noting that the insurgency in the northeast and armed banditry in the northwest could only be curtailed by involving community stakeholders.





Sani urged traditional leaders to sensitise their community on security consciousness.

