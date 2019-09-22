



Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has blamed judges and police for the mounting crimes allegedly perpetrated by the Fulani across the country





MACBAN’s National Vice President, Muhammadu Jaure, on Saturday leveled the blame against law adjudicators and enforcers while speaking to reporters after an interactive session between Fulani leaders and the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi.





He lamented that while it does not support crime, some suspects arrested were allegedly released few months after their arrest and arraignment.





Jaure said, “But we want to state that any Fulani who steals, robs or kidnaps any person for ransom, we will never forgive such a person or people.





“Worst of all, if they are arrested, it won’t take three months and the judges will release them. For what?”





MACBAN further admitted that saboteurs involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of crime had infiltrated its ranks.

