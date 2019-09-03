



The Director General (DG) of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has assured corps members that their monthly allowance of N19,800 would be reviewed upward.





Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, in a statement on Monday said Ibrahim, who gave the assurance while interacting with corps members during a working visit to Lagos, promised that their allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government commenced payment of the new minimum wage.

Adeyemi said the NYSC boss had also promised corps members across the country improved welfare.





“He said efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.





“He, however, advised them not to embark on unauthorised journeys that may endanger their lives, warning that such journeys would earn them sanctions from the corps.





“He warned that violators of NYSC bye-laws would be dealt with in line with its rules,” NAN quoted him as saying.





She also said that Ibrahim had warned the corps members to avoid issues that would promote political, religious and tribal differences, but instead work to unite the country.

According to her, Ibrahim also admonished the corps members to imbibe good morals and serve as responsible role models in their host communities.





He warned them to avoid rumour peddling through the Social Media but rather serve as agents of change and national unity.

