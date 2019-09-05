Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

MI Abaga has apologized flowing heavy backlash he received for supporting South African rapper AKA.A tweet by AKA concerning the xenophobic attacks suffered by Nigerians in South Africa was supported by MI Abaga to the dislike of Nigerians on social media.He was also given a knock by Burna Boy who called him out for his action.Taking to social media to issue an apology, MI Abaga wrote:‘To everyone I offended yesterday I apologise.. It is always the right time for healing. I hope we can begin to listen to each other and discuss real lasting solutions. I know I will’.‘I have been insulted and threatened so much. And though a part of me wanted to turn to anger. I know that it was a test for me to lead with love. We have to see past our hurt into our hearts and fight hatred with love.‘Last, I pray that we will all have someone that will speak the truth on our behalf in spite of the repercussions. If I did so in error God will judge. But courage is being able to say no when everyone else says yes.. no matter the personal cost’