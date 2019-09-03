



A fan of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has threatened to kill the son of actress Angela Okorie over her attack on Mercy.





Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri had taken to her Instagram page to narrate her ordeal in the hands of Mercy Johnson-Okojie, while Angela Okorie in reply to her post also accused Mercy of doing a worst thing to her.





Sonia had written on her page: “Hey sis @mercyjohnsonokojie I think 🤔 is time to talk about all the pain you inflicted on me all this years in order for my healing process to take

place. .





“I hope MOTHERHOOD has changed you and you now understand when a mother wants to make her kid or kids proud of her tomorrow and just like you were overwhelmed by the love people showed you on your birthday, I hope you show/act true love towards people too.









“Ps Tell your fans not to come for me cause you and you alone knows I’m not lying 🤥. Have a great day.”





In a reply to the post, Okorie said:









However, a fan of Mercy Johnson threatened to kill Okorie’s son over her attack on Mercy. The fan wrote:









An angry Okorie rain curses on the said fan of Mercy. She wrote on her Instagram page:





“Only if you know how many alters. I have raised for God. Only if you know who my son is. Before he was conceived God knew him. May death visit your full generation. Any gathering that is not of the lord. They shall scatter. You evil spirit may you drink your own blood and eat your own flesh. Any coven that my name and my sons name has been mentioned. Holy ghost fire destroy you all. In the sea. In the air , in a native doctor’s shrine. Oku monso gbagbuogi

Be destroyed and removed from the surface. Of the earth.





“Since you wish my son death. May your generation be closed. My sons is the future president of this country. My son breathes with the life of Christ. He died when God died. God himself gave him that life. He shall not die. He will continue to make me and the world proud Amen.





“No peace for the wicked. Any witch hovering around. Blood sucking demon. Die now in Jesus mighty name Amen. I am untouchable. The lord lives in me , my son , my household. Is covered with the blood of Jesus Amen.”





