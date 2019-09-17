



Suspected bandits in Katsina state on Monday released nine teenage girls and one boy as the dialogue and peace initiative of the state government continue to record success.





The victims were kidnapped from Ruma, Batsari local government area of the state last month.





They said they spent about 32 days in captivity before the government secured their release.





They said that they were given food and had not been sexually abused.

The victims were handed over to the transition committee chairman of Batsari local government area, who is expected to take them for medical check up before reuniting them with their families.





The state government has so far secured the release of about 67 persons since the dialogue and peace initiative started.





When he received 30 freed captives at government house, Katsina, on Saturday, Aminu Masari, governor of the state, said the government would continue to persuade the bandits to release more victims until there was none in their custody.





Zinatu Sani, one of the victims from Kankara local government area, said she was kidnapped from her home with two of her children.





She said they slept in an open space for 55 days despite the weather condition, adding that the bandits initially demanded a ransom of N20 million from her, but was later reduced to N6 million.





Sani said despite the reduction in ransom fee, her family could not pay. She also said there are still many people in captivity in the forest.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday