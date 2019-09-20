Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A middle-aged man whose identity was still unknown was washed away on Thursday night by flood at Oluyole, in Ibadan South West Local Government area of Oyo state following a torrential downpour in the city.Many areas of the city were flooded, while scores of people were said to have been trapped when bridges and culverts were rendered impassable by the surging flood.A lot of roads, bridges, and culverts were damaged, while some people lost their personal belongings.Other areas that were affected by the flood are Alaro, Zartech, Oluyole extension, Idi-Ayunre, Olodo, New Garagge , parts of Gbekuba area, Apata, and Omi Adio , in Ido Local Government Area of the state.At Alaro, Zartech area of Oluyole extension, the only bridge that links the people to the city was completely submerged by water, while many residents were prevented from gaining access to their homes.The victim of about six hours rain was said to have been washed away by the flood when he attempted to cross a submerged bridge at the Sumal area of Oluyole Industrial extension .People were seen around the area early Thursday still searching for the victim, however, the water level was still on the high side, yet to subside.According to eyewitness account, efforts of rescuer were undermined by the heavy downpour, as sympathisers were prevented from searching for the victim due to the rising level of water.The state government has sympathised with the victims of the flood , and promised to do everything possible to mitigate such occurrence in the future.The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources , Hon. Kehinde Ayoola who spoke with The Nation yesterday on the flood disaster admitted that there were damages to bridges, culverts and roads by the flashes of flood on Wednesday , but said he was yet to receive report of the missing person.” The area you just mentioned, the Alaro area, Oluyole extension area, yes, there were flashes of flood there and it also happened at Joyce B , at Olodo area of Egbeda, and at an area called Jenriyin , Kute community , in Lagelu Local Government Area. So, we have been there to make an on the spot assessment, and we have taken note of what to be done to the hydrological infrastructures there in those places .” For example, culverts, bridges and water channels, we have taken note of what the government can do. And we have also appealed to our people that they should stop dropping refuse in waterways , we have also appealed to them not to wade through water floods and they should always evacuate anywhere when there is heavy rain and flood. The government is on top of the situation.” There are damages to bridges, culverts and roads, fine, yes that is true, and water entered people’s homes, we sympathise with such people and we are doing everything humanly possible to ensure this doesn’t occur again, ” he stated.