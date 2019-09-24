Paul Nixon, a man from Texas, is currently wanted by the US authorities after forging his wife’s signature to facilitate his divorce from her.





According to a statement by Mark Herman, a Harris County constable, Nixon “fraudulently” finalized the divorce without his wife’s knowledge by submitting forged documents and false information to a district court in Houston.





He stated that the divorce also involved the forgery of the signature of a notary public and has now been set aside due to the fraudulent filing.





Nixon is wanted for aggravated perjury and has a no-bond warrant out for his arrest.

Herman urged members of the public who have information regarding Nixon’s whereabouts to contact the dispatch or their local law enforcement.





“On May 14, 2019, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 6800 block of Cypresswood Drive to meet with a complainant. She advised that her husband filed for divorce and completed the entire procedure without her knowledge or consent and that the court had already completed all hearings and filed the final divorce decree,” the statement read.





“Constable Investigators initiated an investigation and discovered that her husband, Paul Nixon, submitted several forged documents and false information to Harris County District Court 257, including a forged waiver of service.





“The waiver of service also included the forged signature of a Notary Public. He then committed Aggravated Perjury by testifying in District Court 257 during the final divorce hearing of the validity of these forms and the information on them.





“The court has since granted the motion to set aside the divorce citing due to the divorce being filed fraudulently. Paul Nixon is currently wanted by law enforcement for Aggravated Perjury. He received No Bond out of the 248th District Court.”





Herman had earlier told KPRC, a TV station, that a search for Nixon is ongoing.





“We have teams out looking for him right now, I can tell you,” he told the station. “And we have an idea where he’s at. So hopefully, he’ll turn himself in. If not, we’ll catch him. Just a matter of time,” he had said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday