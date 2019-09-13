Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The police in Abuja have apprehended a 35-year-old man, Hamza Abdullahi, for allegedly faking his own abduction to defraud his father.After arranging his kidnap, the suspect alongside his friend, Awalu Shuaibu, demanded N500,000 ransom from his father.Speaking in Abuja on Thursday on how the suspect was apprehended, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of operations, DCP Sunday Babaji, said Abdullahi was nabbed in Katampe while receiving the ransom.