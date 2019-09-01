Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Ebonyi State Government has offered amnesty to the ghost workers discovered during a series of verification exercise in the state. It added that those who embrace the offer would not face prosecution but that those who decline the offer would face the law and all monies they took from the government would be recovered from them.The offer, which was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dave Umahi, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, said the amnesty period would last from August 30 to September 10.It said, “We are giving the amnesty to all ghost workers within the stipulated period to surrender and negotiate the repayment of all illegally collected funds to the state and local government areas.“The state government is happy to announce that it has made significant progress as the verification has saved it and the local government areas about N60m in one month.“This exercise will be regular until all ghost workers or workers who benefit from illegal, multiple payments are flushed out to ensure more employment opportunities for our brothers and sisters.”