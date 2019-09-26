 Mad melon of “Danfo driver” dies | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
One half of the veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers has died.

Omeofa Oghene aka “Mad Melon” passed away late night on Wednesday, 25th of September, 2019 at a hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos after a battle with an undisclosed ailment.


The cause of his death is unknown at this time but Daddy Showkey in a video shared on Instagram moments ago said, ‘If dem de tell people, make dem dey hear’.





