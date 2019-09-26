One half of the veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers has died.





Omeofa Oghene aka “Mad Melon” passed away late night on Wednesday, 25th of September, 2019 at a hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos after a battle with an undisclosed ailment.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time but Daddy Showkey in a video shared on Instagram moments ago said, ‘If dem de tell people, make dem dey hear’.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday