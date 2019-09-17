



The dispute between Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and colleague Lizzy Anjorin is not going to rest anytime soon surely.





It can be recalled that the whole drama started after Anjorin called her colleague out on social media and claimed that she was pitting her fans against fellow colleagues and celebrities in the entertainment industry.





In the same vein, it was earlier reported that Abraham responded to the defamatory comments made about her by serving her colleague court papers.





The legal notice demanded Anjorin to cease and desist from posting any about Abraham, delete all malicious posts on social media and tender a letter of apology to the aggrieved.

Reacting to Abraham's court papers, Anjorin also served the actress with her own court papers. She shared a screenshot of the legal documents on her Instagram page.



In the document, Anjorin's lawyers stated that Abraham is being sued for making libelous and malicious statements. They also demanded that the actress should issue an apology letter to their client.



On the post, the actress expressed that she has dealt with people who always claim they have instructed their lawyers to talk to someone they have had a disagreement with.





Responding moments ago, Lizzy wrote ” I am used to myopic cracked head and dead, low life with zero achievement sychrophants consoling themselves with lines such as “I have instructed my lawyer to respond, bla bla bla” when weighty allegations and evidence(s) stare them in the face.





By principle, I am an APOSTLE of dignity and respect on social media and by nature I am never going to keep QUIET in the face of EVIL and wickedness. I also belief that whatever rights you have, you must be responsible with them. The fact, that you have rights to have fans doesn’t mean you groom them to commit crime or indulge in anti-social behaviours online.





The gibberish you gave as a reaction is tasteless, classless and uncouth. When you maliciously came up on social media in your usual way to lie against me and subjected my hardwork and personality to untold cyber-attacks with the aid of your followers with deadly, fabricated evidence(s) , , The evil you groomed will consume you soon.





I think the WORLD will soon see that you have no single dignity left in you, hence you could still muster words when a FAN or an account you glorify openly is seen sending secret message to a criminal blogger just to subject your colleague to defamation, cyber-attacks and assaults. You are an example of failed women trying bring HARDWORKING women down secretly.





You accused me of peddling DRUGS and left me with no option now than write a petition to NDLEA to investigate both of US for drug related offences. They must as a matter of fact TEST both of us for drugs and publish their outcome. You and I know you desperately need a high powered rehab before you can stop taking cocaine. And only God knows how many of your followers and fans you have initiated into these substance intake.





While I am using my resources to empower and employ people, you are busy using your followers as human shields to hurt your colleagues and targets. You may fake your personality to them, but we know you. .

You must tell the world why your glorify follower @m_adeoye slide into a deadly blogger to sponsor a deadly and destructive story against me ..

.

Until I get justice I will NEVER back down ..





















