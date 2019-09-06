 Lilian Esoro reacts to reports she is pregnant for actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
There were reports that the almost three-year-old marriage of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Maureen Esisi packed up a few weeks ago and that Lilian who used to be Blossom's girlfriend before she met and married Ubi Franklin, has gone back to him.

The report also claimed that Lilian is currently pregnant for him. (read here)



Well, in what seems like a reaction, she has denied the reports. Sharing a new photo of herself and her son, Jayden on her IG page, she replied some comments asking her if she was indeed pregnant. See the exchange below:

